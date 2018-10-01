Cowboys called in to round up cows roaming on major road after accident

More than 80 cows had to be rounded up after a trailer transporting the animals overturned on a busy road in the US.

In the resulting chaos, seven cows died and one driver was reported to be injured. It is not known if it was the driver of the livestock truck.

I-285 EB lanes shut down again at the Chattahoochee River while another cow is on the run pic.twitter.com/DDKzEge12x — Cobb County DOT (@CobbDOT) October 1, 2018

Cowboys were brought in to help corral the cows on the I75-I285 junction in Cobb County, Georgia. The truck had been carrying 89 cows.

I-285 EB near I-75. Traffic is backed up due to an overturned TT and have released a lot of cattle. This cow is at the bridge over the Chattahoochee River, right at the Cobb county line heading west. Our maintenance truck is blocking the cow in to keep it safe. @GADeptofTrans pic.twitter.com/6wZGkseAzy — Georgia DOT ATL (@GDOTATL) October 1, 2018

Some of the animals were trapped in the overturned trailer after the accident at about 3.30am local time.

More are still being removed from the overturned TT. pic.twitter.com/eJfAsM8AYa — Georgia DOT (@GADeptofTrans) October 1, 2018

Crews are still working to get this crashed cleared and get the cattle removed safely. Right here on the 75 North ramp to I-285 EB pic.twitter.com/MNsRFxTv4a — Georgia DOT (@GADeptofTrans) October 1, 2018

Getting the cows into the cattle trailer safely. pic.twitter.com/EiIEWK7xrn — Georgia DOT (@GADeptofTrans) October 1, 2018

Officials from Georgia Department Of Transportation were at the scene moving the loose cows into trailers. They called on the public to report sightings so officers could help capture the animals.

Once the tractor-trailer was empty, a crane was used to right the vehicle.

Meanwhile, a parody Twitter account showed an escaped cow touring the nearby city of Atlanta.

Just mooved to Atl. Anybody know of a hoof-accessible atm in Atlanta/Sandy Springs area? Asking for a friend. #atlanta #highway #cows #definitelynotanescapedcow — NotACowAtl (@AtlNot) October 1, 2018

Spoofed pictures show it visiting the aquarium and getting lunch.

- Press Association