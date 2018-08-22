Couple propose to each other at the same time during Disneyland visit

Timing - when it’s good it’s perfect.

For this couple, it seems that the moment was just right which led to one of the cutest moments you'll see on the internet all day.

Jesse and her boyfriend ended up double proposing to each other while at Disneyland.

TELL ME WHY WE JUST PROPOSED TO EACH OTHER AT THE SAME TIME AT OUR FAVORITE PLACE I’M SPEECHLESS pic.twitter.com/UaKcQlRTnP — jesse 🦇 (@virgoprincxss) August 20, 2018

The newly engaged couple caught the magical moment on camera and our heart can’t take how cute they are.

It didn't take long for the video to go viral with people congratulating the couple.

his “are you serious” made me laugh so much but CONRAGTS!!! THIS IS BEAUTIFUL 💖 — jianie (@anjianie) August 20, 2018

IM SO HAPPY FOR YOU GUYS I WISH YOU THE BEST — Ahriisarmy (@ahrriii) August 21, 2018

Great minds really do think alike.