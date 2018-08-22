Couple propose to each other at the same time during Disneyland visit

Timing - when it’s good it’s perfect.

For this couple, it seems that the moment was just right which led to one of the cutest moments you'll see on the internet all day.

Jesse and her boyfriend ended up double proposing to each other while at Disneyland.

The newly engaged couple caught the magical moment on camera and our heart can’t take how cute they are.

It didn't take long for the video to go viral with people congratulating the couple.

Great minds really do think alike.
By Kyle Lehane
Digital Desk intern

