Could you fit the part for RTÉ's new fashion programme?

RTÉ are calling for people to take part in a new fashion TV Show called The Fitting Room.

The casting call comes ahead of a brand new show for the national broadcaster in which fashion designers are paired with members of the public to solve genuine clothing conundrums.

The show is aimed at helping people who have an unusual body shape, are living with a disability or are gender non-conforming to find their individual style.

Wannabe fashionistas, help is at hand with a new TV Fashion Series @RTE 'The Fitting Room'. Contact @DarlowSmithson and for further information see below! pic.twitter.com/Z0B070y3gn — DFI (@DisabilityFed) September 3, 2018

The show reiterates that fashion is a way of expressing your true self to the outside world and the show's fashion designers will be on a mission to find outfits that really fit, flatter and flaunt the participants' style.

So if you have a passion for fashion and this sounds like something you would be interested in, you can apply to participate by this coming Friday, October 5, 2018.

Email your name, age, contact details, a recent photo and short description of why you would like help from the fashion gurus, to belfast@dsp.tv.

- Digital Desk