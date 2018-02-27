Could we be seeing snow scenes such as these over the next few days?

Ireland saw its last ‘BIG FREEZE’ in 2010 - when the entire nation was given a snow day and there wasn’t a bodyboard left in the country.

Just look at those happy faces.

Wexford brothers even attempted to sleep in an igloo on Duncannon beach in aid of RNLI.

It was also the year that gave us the fall of all falls from the RTÉ News’ archives.

Some might even remember the snow of 1982, when Cork’s Lough froze over and everybody struggled to get up the hills of the Rebel city?

Noel Tynan form Pouladuff road cycling on the Frozen Lough

Snow on Watergrasshill Cork January 1982

Will the next few days, amid Storm Emma, give us similar images? So far, all we’ve been seeing is this …