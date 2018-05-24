Costa Del Sol brings in fines for shirtless men

Thinking of jetting away to sunny Espana this summer?

Well, new measures introduced in the south of the European country over the last few days may have you changing your mind.

The new laws on the Costa Del Sol mean men going topless could be fined 750 euro.

While women won't be allowed to walk around town in their swim gear.

The new rules also say that those at hen and stag parties won't be permitted to carry ‘lude props’.

The mayor of Marbella said the laws are designed to preserve the 'classy image of the city.'