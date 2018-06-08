Cork's Spike Island to recreate Johnny Cash's Folsom Prison concert

Johnny Cash's infamous Folsom Prison concert is to be recreated on Cork's own island prison.

Spike Island will host a tribute act on July 1 to recreate the gig played by Johnny Cash 50 years ago this year.

Concert-goers will also be treated to an evening tour of the island.

Spike Island

Johnny Cash’s prison performances became legendary in musical circles as he played to some of the most hardened criminals in America at Folsom prison.

The Man in Black became forever linked to these prison gigs and this Spike Island gig will recreate his prison escapade.

Tribute act Strictly Cash, who previously played a prison gig in Dublin's Mountjoy Prison, will take to the stage on the night.

Johnny Cash

Now to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Folsom Prison concert, Strictly Cash will be together again on Cork’s own Alcatraz, Fort Mitchell, Spike Island.

Special guests on the night will be Dutch band the Black Suspenders, who are flying in from Holland for the gig.

"We are excited to be recreating an iconic moment in music history and a celebrated moment in Johnny Cash's career," said Island manager John Crotty.

Visitors will get the chance to see our prison cells and hear about a bit of prison life, before being invited to become inmates and join the show.

Tickets, which cost €20, are on sale by advance booking only here and include a return ferry and tour.

Boats depart at 5pm and 6pm from Kennedy pier Cobh with a short tour followed by the concert before returning at 9.10pm and 9.30pm.