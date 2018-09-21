Cork's Mercy Heroes campaign launches thanks to help of three brave superheroes

Three of Cork's bravest superheroes, all of whom are patients at The Mercy University Hospital, unleashed their superpowers to help announce details of this year’s ‘Mercy Heroes’ campaign.

These Mercy Heroes are; Batman, (seven-year-old Olan Hanrahan from Charleville); Superman, (five-year-old Kumail Alhlaichi from Blackpool); and Wonder Woman, (six-year-old Alex Madden from Aherla).

The campaign aims to help raise funds for POONS, the Paediatric Oncology Outreach Nursing Service, which allows children with cancer to receive treatment from the comfort of their own home.

The POONS service is the only service of its kind in Ireland and covers a large geographical area so that all children have access to this service regardless of their location.

For the past five years the Mercy Hospital Foundation has helped to fund this service through voluntary donations.

A further €40,000 is now required to ensure the service continues to be available to children like Olan, Kumail and Alex and their families when they need it most.

Speaking about the importance of offering the POONS service to families, Olga Buckley, Paediatric Oncology/ Haematology CNS at The Mercy said “Being able to deliver a home-based option to sick children enhances their quality of life and allows for some normalisation of family life during cancer treatment. It also means there is a reduction in hospital admissions and promotes early discharge from the Hospital.”

Continued funding will enable the service to empower families to manage as much of their care at home and try to regain some semblance of normal family life and routine during what is described as a very ‘distressing, frightening and uncertain time’ in their lives.

Batman - aka Olan Hanrahan.

To help raise funds for POONS, the Mercy Hospital Foundation is inviting people of all ages and from all walks of life to join in the fun on October 19th.

Whether you’re planning a Dress Up/ Dress Down Day at work or school, a coffee morning at home or at your local club, or you can help out with Mercy street collections around the county, there’s a way to get involved. To host your own Mercy Heroes event or fundraiser, simply register at www.mercyfundraising.ie and you will receive a free ‘Mercy Heroes’ pack full of information and ideas.

Superman aka Kumail Alhlaichi.

Speaking about the Mercy Heroes campaign, Micheál Sheridan, CEO, Mercy Hospital Foundation said, “Our patients, from the youngest to the oldest, are our heroes; the staff at the Mercy Hospital are our heroes; and our donors/ our supporters are our heroes. Anyone can be a Hero, and we want to celebrate our Mercy Heroes and so we are encouraging the people of Cork to join with us on Friday, October 19.”

Cork’s 96FM and the Evening Echo are the official media partners for ‘Mercy Heroes’ 2018, and people are encouraged to follow them for regular updates on events and activities.

Wonder Woman aka Alex Madden.

If you want to know more about how funds will help, or about bringing Mercy Heroes to your work, school or home, please contact Deirdre on 021 4223135 or visit Mercy hospital's website