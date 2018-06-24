Cork's Long Table event takes place tonight and it already looks amazing
24/06/2018 - 13:03:00Back to Discover Home
Lucky ticket holders will be treated to a culinary delight on Cork's South Mall this evening.
The Long Table event takes place tonight as part of Cork Midsummer Festival and a number of restaurants will provide food for hungry patrons along the city centre street.
Videographer Dan Linehan was on site to check out the table as it was being set up today for 440 diners.
Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here