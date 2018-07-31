Cork's English Market is celebrating a BIG birthday tomorrow

The iconic English Market in Cork will be celebrating a milestone birthday tomorrow.

The market is marking 230 years of serving the city since it first opened its doors on August 1, 1788.

The institution has survived wars, famine, fires and recessions and has gone from strength to strength in recent years.

It has welcomed local customers as well as international visitors, including Britain's Queen Elizabeth in 2011 and Prince Charles last month.

To mark its big birthday, special banners, which were commissioned by the management team, are hanging from the market's ceiling.

Official celebrations will take place tomorrow when Lord Mayor Mick Finn cuts the birthday cake. Other activities will take place throughout the day at the English Market.