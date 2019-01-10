Cork woman shares video of her rat-infested garden brought on by illegal dumping

Cork woman Amanda Feeney has shared a video of her rat-infested garden brought on by illegal dumping in Kilala gardens, Knocknaheeny.

Speaking to the Evening Echo, Feeney said she is afraid to open her window due to an infestation of “hundreds” of rats. She can’t even hang out her clothes without rats running around her feet.

The mother of three children under the age of eight, can no longer allow her kids to play in the front or back garden of her council-owned home to due to rats nesting in the area. The problem is so bad that she had to get rid of her two dogs because the rats began to fight them for food.

The kids are afraid to go outside because they worry a rat is going to pop out in front of them. I had two Jack Russell dogs but I had to get rid of them because the rats were almost attacking them for their food

Ms Feeney has begun to share pictures and videos from around her home to spread awareness of the problem.

She went on to say that she couldn't fault the Cork City Council as they are there every day cleaning it up and taking it away.

The Evening Echo also spoke to local Councillor Mick Nugent (SF) who said:

Unfortunately there is an issue in a number of areas, including Killala Gardens, of occasional illegal dumping. This example shows how it affects people. The council will take away rubbish and clean up areas when we make them aware of dumping

"The problem is that when the council clear the rubbish, the dumpers think it’s almost like a free rubbish removal service."

New bylaws for the collection of household waste are due this year and will see householders quizzed by local authority officials on how they dispose of their waste.