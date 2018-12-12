Cork woman absolutely nails I'm a Celeb impressions in hilarious video

It's only been a few days but we're already suffering withdrawal from I'm a Celebrity.

Harry Redknapp was crowned King of the Jungle on Sunday night and to say we miss his jungle antics would be an understatement.

He’s been an unforgettable Campmate, and a true Jungle legend. Harry Redknapp is your 2018 King of the Jungle! #ImACeleb #ImACelebFinal pic.twitter.com/cEkTDD2s6N — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) December 9, 2018

Luckily, Cork woman Hayley Ryan has just the cure.

A massive fan of the ITV series, Hayley channelled her inner celeb and with a little help from the Snapchat face-swap filter created this hilarious video.

In the video, Hayley nails impressions of presenter Holly Willoughby, King Redknapp himself as well as a couple of this year's other contestants.

From Holly's emotional reactions to runner-up Emily Atack's love for Harry, Hayley's impressions are dead on.

However, it's her impression of the newly crowned King of the Jungle that has us in stitches.

Hayley told us that she was rooting for Harry to win from the very beginning.

This isn't the first time Hayley has taken inspiration from reality tv.

She did a similar round-up following the finale of this year's Love Island.