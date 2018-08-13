Cork voted third friendliest city in the world

Cork has been voted the third friendliest city in the world in a new poll.

According to Condé Nast Traveller's 2018 Friendliest Cities in the World, the magazine’s editors cited the Cork's "picturesque, riverfront location" and "cozy pubs and beer gardens where you can enjoy the outdoors while sharing a table with friendly locals" as some of the elements contributing to its charm.

Visitors to Cork are advised to call to the English Market as well as establishments such as Market Lane, Idaho Cafe, Paradiso, Les Gourmandises and Mutton Lane to soak up the local flavour.

Editors also voiced their praise for the Cork Butter Museum and the Shandon Bells, expressing their sympathy with Shandon residents as visitors can ring out their own tunes over the city from the Church of St Anne.

The Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr. Mick Finn said: “It’s fantastic to see that global media is picking up on the friendliness of Corkonians and their innate curiosity about visitors, which makes Cork City a place of welcome.”

Head of Tourism in Cork City Council, Jo Gazely said: “We’re delighted to see Cork City being voted in the top 10 Friendliest Cities in the World – Cork City is an exciting destination that is busy, vibrant and cosmopolitan.”

San Miguel de Allende in Mexico claimed the top spot for the second year in a row while Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic came in second.

Galway took fifth place, with Dublin in seventh.

The three Irish cities in the top ten were the only ones from Europe to make the list.

Other cities on the list were: Queenstown, New Zealand; Puebla, Mexico; Adelaide, Australia; Victoria, B.C., Canada; and Chiang Mai, Thailand.