Cork singing taxi driver to perform Amhrán na bhFiann at Liam Miller memorial match

You may remember Cork's famous singing taxi driver who impressed Simon Cowell with his rendition of Danny Boy on Britain's Got Talent in 2014 .

Darragh McGann had been a taxi driver for 18 years in Cobh and decided to up and follow his dream by auditioning for the talent show, where he received 4 yeses and a standing ovation.

Following BGT he recorded a few songs with a producer and was looking forward to starting work on his own album when he was diagnosed with MS.

After taking time out to deal with his health issues, he has vowed to keep doing what he loves and be chosen to sing Amhrán na bhFiann tomorrow afternoon at the Liam Miller memorial match in Páirc Uí Chaoimh is a massive step in his career.

Ryan Tubridy spoke to the Cork man on his Radio One show this morning about his career post BGT, how he has come to terms with his illness and his feelings ahead of tomorrow’s big game.