Cork school kids meet Royalty: Prince Charles and Camilla join students on school tour

St Brendan’s National School students had two very special guests on their school tour - Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla.

The students from Rathcoole in Cork were planning a school tour to the Haulbowline Naval base when they were told the tour may have to be cancelled.

Eventually, it was revealed to the school kids that the dignitaries who were to visit the navy base the same day as the schoolkids were Prince Charles and his wife.

The Prince said he would like to meet the children so the students organized a hurley with the school's crest designed on it and pressed local organic flowers ornament to be presented to the royal couple.

44 students, from third to sixth class got the lucky chance to meet the future king of England.

Speaking to Patricia Messinger on C103’s Cork Today Show, Principal Michael Horan told how it was a shock to find out that it was Prince Charles that would be joining them on their tour.