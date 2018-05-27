Cork Radiothon raises €407,000 for local cancer services

The 11th annual Cork’s 96FM’s Giving for Living Radiothon has ended with a total of €406, 863.

It brings the cumulative total raised so far by Radiothons run by the Wireless Group station to in excess of €4.7m.

Money raised this year is to support Cancer Services in Cork provided through the five local charity partners: Mercy Hospital Foundation; CUH Charity; Marymount Hospice; ARC House and Breakthrough Cancer.

All 96FM programming between 6am and 7pm on Thursday and Friday and between 10am and 6pm on Saturday was broadcast from a special studio at the Mercy Hospital.

There were regular links from the Cork’s 96FM Streetfleet based at the other charity locations.

Listeners held fundraising events right across Cork City and County.

These included “Coffee Breaks” and school “No Uniform Days.”

Prominent local businessmen and politicians took part in the “Heel Appeal”. They raced around a short course at University College Cork in high heeled shoes to the amusement of unsuspecting onlookers.

Again this year, Bus Éireann drivers operated the city’s “biggest change collector box” at Cork’s Bus Station on Parnell Place.

The skip is in place outside @Buseireann and it wants your loose change 😁 #96fmRadiothon pic.twitter.com/e4xXu1LAdc — Cork's 96FM (@Corks96FM) May 24, 2018

Chief Executive of Cork’s 96FM & C103 Kieran McGeary said: “The 96FM Giving for Living Radiothon is all about the people of Cork coming together and generating money to support local cancer services.

The event is now firmly established as one of the biggest in the fundraising calendar in Cork. The generosity of the people of Cork never ceases to amaze us. That’s highlighted by the fantastic sum raised in just three days. And we expect that total may increase in the days and weeks ahead.

Legendary Cork group, The Frank and Walters were onhand to end the Radiothon to perform a special version of their anthem "After All" with the Opera House Quartet.