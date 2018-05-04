Cork radio station renamed to welcome Ed Sheeran to city

A radio station in Cork has gone the extra mile to make Ed Sheeran feel at home in the Real Capital.

Cork’s RedFM has dropped the R and renamed 'edFM'.

The change comes ahead of one of the biggest concert events ever to hit Cork.

The new name also showed up on car radios this morning.

The tweak is visible on the station's fleet of cars, with the 'R' blocked by Ed Sheeran's face.

"After 8 this morning, Breakfast with Ray & Jay hit the button on our new name with cars seeing edFM instead of redFM on their dashboard," said head of Marketing for Cork’s RedFM Stephen Ryan.

On top of this we have changed our on air, social branding and we have even changed our branded vehicles to edFM.

Ed Sheeran plays his first of three gigs in Cork's Páirc Uí Caoimh tonight.
By Denise O’Donoghue

