Cork pub reenacts Ed Sheeran’s Galway Girl for the weekend that’s in it
05/05/2018
From radio station’s rebranding to Ed FM to Shandon Bells chiming his hit Shape of You, it’s safe to say Cork city is ED-cited and delight-ED that the singer chose the rebel county to kick off his Irish tour.
One Cork bar decided jump on the bandwagon and remake of Ed’s Galway Girl music video - which was filmed from Ed’s point of view in O’Connor pub, Salthill.
Featuring staff member, Orla Hannon and Steven Daly, we give you, Galway Girl - Readens style.
(Affectionately known as the Coppers of Cork)
