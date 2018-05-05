Cork pub reenacts Ed Sheeran’s Galway Girl for the weekend that’s in it

From radio station’s rebranding to Ed FM to Shandon Bells chiming his hit Shape of You, it’s safe to say Cork city is ED-cited and delight-ED that the singer chose the rebel county to kick off his Irish tour.

One Cork bar decided jump on the bandwagon and remake of Ed’s Galway Girl music video - which was filmed from Ed’s point of view in O’Connor pub, Salthill.

Featuring staff member, Orla Hannon and Steven Daly, we give you, Galway Girl - Readens style.

(Affectionately known as the Coppers of Cork)
By Anna O'Donoghue

