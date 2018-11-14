Cork orders more vegan dishes than any other city in Ireland - Deliveroo

Deliveroo has revealed the county that has made the most vegan food orders throughout World Vegan Month and Cork has topped the list.

And World Vegan Month gives the vegans of Cork 30 days to celebrate all that the plant-based diet has to offer.

Veganism has gone mainstream in Ireland and nobody can attest to that more than Deliveroo with the platform seeing an increase in the number of restaurant partners offering vegan-friendly options.

It seems Ireland has a far greater desire for vegan choices with a 73% increase in the number of vegan dishes ordered through the Deliveroo app in the last 12 months.

Deliveroo celebrates the month of the herbivore, by revealing the most popular vegan dishes available in Cork on the Deliveroo platform:

143V, Cork - Rainbow Bowl

Rocketman, Cork - Brazilian Style Chickpea + Squash Curry

Malay Kitchen, Cork - Tofu Masak Kicap Lada Hitam

Calling all vegans to try the best that Cork has to offer!

- Digital Desk