Cork knitting group knit life-size Sam Maguie replica

Although they sadly lost out of this year’s GAA Munster title, some Cork football supporter have high hopes that their team to bring Sam Maguire home where he belongs.

So much so that knitting group, Knit, and Natter from Dunmanway have knit a life-size replica for the team to raise despite the outcome.

To create the piece the group travelled to Croke Park for cup's measurements, then created a papier-mâché model exact to size and finally began knitting via a 'trial and error pattern'.

The creation also marks the 90th anniversary of the presentation famous cup.

Speaking to Patricia Messinger on C103’s Cork Today Show, the group facilitator Aine O’Brien talked about how the group also knitted the GPO in Dublin to mark the centenary of 1916 in 2016.

What talented ladies.