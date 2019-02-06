Cork hotel is hoping to help couples reconnect this Valentine's day

Valentine's night is supposed to be the most romantic time of the year and yet many couples will spend half the time on their phones rather than enjoying the pleasure of one another's company.

Whether it's posting the obligatory #BoyDoneGood photo or comparing your Valentine's haul with everyone else's - you know who you are - it's a sad fact that our phones get in the way of a truly romantic night.

Well this year, one Cork hotel is hoping to help couples reconnect without the use of an iPhone.

Vienna Woods Country Hotel in Glanmire, Co Cork is encouraging its guests to gaze into each other's eyes rather than into the Twitter void.

They are asking guests to ditch their phones at reception ahead of a romantic meal at Mabel Crawford's Bistro.

If spending a few hours with nothing but your other half is a tough pill for you to swallow, you will be offered a complimentary glass of wine or bubbly to help it down.

Vienna Woods Hotel owner, Michael Magner, is hoping that it will give people a gentle reminder to live in the moment.

"All too often I've seen first dates crash and burn because people are glued to their mobile phones, said Mr Magner.

When I see couples scrolling through Facebook and Instagram, on a night out and forgetting to actually talk to one another, I just think, where has the romance gone? Have we lost the art of conversation?

There is no obligation for any guests to give up their phones, after all, your followers are definitely living to see that Insta post of your meal.

Hopefully the glass of bubbly will help to quench your thirst for likes.

