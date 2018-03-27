Cork hairdresser collecting Easter egg donations for homeless families

A Cork hairdresser is collecting Easter eggs to give to the homeless.

Joseph Byrne from Joseph’s Hair Salon on the Glasheen Road will be accepting donations until noon on Good Friday.

Joseph told Patricia Messinger on C103’s Cork Today show the response has been great.

"I can't believe what we've got so far," he said.

Local supermarkets have donated €70 worth of Easter eggs, while one shop gave him 30 Easter eggs.

"People get so many and they don't know what to do with them. If there's an overflow of them we'll take them."

He plans to give the eggs to Edel House and Cork Penny Dinners, who will distribute them to families.

Joseph is known for helping the homeless, also offering haircuts to those without a home.

"A few times a year we open the salon to the homeless on a day we're closed and we give them wash, cut and blowdries and a bit of a pampering. The pub across the road send over sandwiches, cocktail sausages and chips."

Listen to in interview in full here: