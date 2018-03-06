Cork hair salon offering free blow-dries for emergency services after snowy weather

The recent cold, stormy weather gave many people an unexpected long weekend as people were unable to safely travel to work.

While many of us enjoyed lazy days by the fire or had fun building snowmen, others were unable to kick back and enjoy a break.

To mark the hard work of many of our country's emergency services and others who ensured the safe running of hospitals and prisons, a Cork hair salon is offering a thank you gesture.

Fenn's Hair Design in the city centre will provide a free blow-dry for gardaí, paramedics, medical staff, prison officers, army personnel and members of the fire brigade in recognition of their hard work and bravery during Storm Emma and the arrival of the Beast from the East.

"Although we had bad snow here at Fenns Hair Design, we had the choice of whether to come to work or not and some of us enjoyed some snow," they said.

"But as I said we had a choice, you didn't.

"This is why we would like to offer all members of the garda, HSE, fire service and army personnel a complimentary blow-dry."

To avail of the offer, staff members call the salon and must show their work ID on arrival between Tuesday - Friday.

A lovely gesture to those who put their lives on the line to protect the public.