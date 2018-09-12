Cork Gaelcholáiste celebrate the results of their first Junior Cert students

While thousands of students across the country collected Junior Cert results today, there was particular excitement in the corridors of Gaelcholáiste Charraig Uí Leighin, Carrigaline, Cork.

The Cork Education and Training Board school's first-ever Junior Cert class received their results today.

With an intimate school community of 96 students in total, this Carrigaline Gaelcholáiste opened its doors for the first time in August 2015.

Three years on, they are thrilled to see their Junior Cert class of 18 students (ten girls and eight boys) collect the results of their first state exam.

Unlike other Junior Cert students, this ambitious group also studied STEM or Chinese as Short Course all through Irish. For two students, in particular, this was a real challenge as they entered the Gaelcholáiste from English speaking primary schools.

The classroom isn't the only place that these gifted young people excel.

Some boast Munster and National titles in swimming, play on under-age Cork football teams, while others leave dry land to take to the podium in sailing competitions.

Principal Donnchadh Ó Cróinín spoke with pride in relation to his 3rd year students, “Since opening our doors in 2015, our school is continuing to grow from strength to strength.”

“While today is an exciting and important day for all schools, it will always hold a special place in our hearts as it marks another milestone for us. We are so proud of this hard-working group of students who are a credit to themselves, their families and our school community.”

“We are so grateful for the support of our patron Cork ETB, who have enabled us to offer as wide and comprehensive a curriculum as any other school in the area, despite our smaller numbers.”