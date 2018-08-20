Cork fireman to attempt 32 marathons across all of Ireland over 16 days

Cork firefighter Alex "The Running Fireman" O'Shea will attempt to run 32 Marathons across 32 counties in 16 days in aid of the Irish Guide Dogs.

Picture: Denis Minihane

Alex will start his challenge on September 1 in Dingle, Co.Kerry and will be joined by Tralee native Garda Ollie O'Sullivan.

Ollie will be taking on his own personal challenge to run 50km every day of the challenge.

Speaking ahead of the challenge Alex said "A big thanks to everyone across the country for supporting us. We are looking forward to taking our amazing challenge to nationwide.”

Alex completed his first marathon only four years ago and became a Guinness World Record holder in the process achieving the record of being the fastest marathon runner in full fire gear in 3 hrs 41min 10sec.

Alex trains with Olympic bronze medalist and Corkonian Rob Hefferan who praises Alex for attempting the challenge.

“This is a massive challenge and it’s something that I couldn’t even do, so fair play to him.”

Bronze medalist Rob Heffernan helps train with Alex.

Patrick Burke, Chairman of Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind commented;

“Support like this makes a real difference to our work changing lives of those who are vision impaired and families of children with autism."

There are numerous ways to get involved including joining Alex by running anything from a mile to a full marathon, making a donation or taking a sponsorship card.

Further information including routes & times can be found on Alex’s website.