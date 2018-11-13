Cork comic book artist hails Stan Lee as among the 'most important writers of all time'

Conall Ó Fátharta and Keiran Southern

Irish comic book artist Will Sliney has paid tribute to legendary father of Marvel comics Stan Lee as one of the "most important writers of all time".

Lee, whose death was confirmed by a family lawyer on Monday, created enduring superheroes as the founder of Marvel Comics including Spider-Man, The Fantastic Four and The Incredible Hulk.

His characters have since left the comic book pages and have grown into multi-billion dollar Hollywood franchises.

Will Sliney working on a Spider-Man comic book for Marvel on his Cintiq with a selection of comic books in which his work has been published. Photo: Denis Minihane.

Cork's own Will Sliney worked on Marvel’s Spider-Man 2099 series and also worked on Marvel's Fearless Defenders series.

Speaking in the wake of Lee's death, the Cork artist described him as a giant who inspired generations of children and artists.

"To me he is the most important writer of all time. If you take what Walt Disney did for animation or Jim Henson did for puppetry, Stan Lee did that for comic books," he said.

Mr Sliney said Lee created superheroes that were everyday people and that this had inspired millions of young people around the world.

First of all he co-created the character I got to work on for so long - Spiderman. He was really the guy that brought comic books to real people like you and me.

"His heroes were everyday people. Peter Parker [Spiderman] was a 15-year-old nerdy kid for example. So the readers could really picture themselves as superheroes," he said.

The Cork comic artist also praised Lee for always crediting the artists and people behind the stories and that this "really opened the industry to a lot of people".

Meanwhile, flowers were placed on the Hollywood Walk of Fame star of Stan Lee people around the world woke up to news of his death.

Hours after his death was announced, fans, some wearing T-shirts bearing his most famous creations, flocked to Lee's Walk of Fame star on Hollywood Boulevard to pay tribute.

Many left flowers while a Spider-Man comic book was also placed on the ground.

A note placed with one wreath, laid on behalf of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, read: "Dear Stan, what a marvel you are, a cultural icon, you made many so happy. Rest in peace, Walk of Fame."

Marvel paid tribute to Lee, calling him the "creator, voice and champion" of the company.

A statement on their website said: "Today, Marvel Comics and The Walt Disney Company pause and reflect with great sadness on the passing of Marvel Chairman Emeritus, Stan Lee.

"With a heavy heart, we share our deepest condolences with his daughter and brother, and we honor and remember the creator, voice and champion of Marvel."

It added: "Marvel and the entire The Walt Disney Company salute the life and career of Stan Lee and offer their undying gratitude for his unmatchable accomplishments within their halls. Every time you open a Marvel comic, Stan will be there."

Stan Lee

Lee founded Marvel Comics with Jack Kirby in 1961 and together they created some of the world's most loved and read comic book superheroes.

Spider-Man, Iron Man, the Hulk, X-Men, Black Panther, Daredevil and The Avengers were just some of Marvel's famous creations. However, in recent years, the brand expanded into Hollywood and is now a multibillion-dollar film franchise. Lee was known for making brief cameo appearances in Marvel universe films.

The cause of Lee's death is not known, but earlier this year it was disclosed that he was fighting a bout of pneumonia.