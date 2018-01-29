Cork busker Allie Sherlock swaps Grafton Street for The Ellen Show

Back to Discover Home

Ireland’s youngest busker, Allie Sherlock has swapped the streets of Cork/Dublin for one of the biggest stages in the world, The Ellen DeGeneres Show. 

The 12-year-old, who is currently working with top producer Ryan Tedder in hills of Hollywood, was invited on to the show after the chat show host came across a video of her entertaining the masses on Dublin’s Grafton Street. 

After wowing the crowd with Adele’s A Million Years Ago, the teen sat on the couch with Ellen to talk everything from busking to her budding American accent. 

Watch the full performance and interview here: 
By Anna O'Donoghue

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover