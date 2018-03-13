Cork Airport is on the cards for a new route and you can help make it happen

By Breda Graham

We love the possibility of a new route for Cork Airport but we love the fact that we can make it happen even more.

Cork Airport is through to the final vote for in an online competition for a new route with German airline Eurowings.

Voting is now closed. The Top 3 destinations are @CorkAirport, @KosiceAirport and Friedrichshafen. The big final for the top 3 positions will take place live on @eurowings Facebook page tomorrow at 14.00 here: https://t.co/VGuybiu8Da . Thank you for your support! ✈️ pic.twitter.com/0IjaydeOeg — Cork Airport (@CorkAirport) March 12, 2018

Cork Airport topped the poll with 33.3% in a week-long European-wide public vote which shortlisted the three most popular airports out of the original six.

The final three will now battle it out to win a new route with Eurowings in a live Facebook vote which will take place on the Eurowings Facebook page from 2pm to 3pm Irish time.

The most voted destination will be part of the 2018/19 winter schedule for Eurowings, which is a subsidiary of Lufthansa.

Cork is the only Irish airport to be shortlisted in the competition alongside Košice in Slovakia and Friedrichshafen in Germany.

Cork Airport Managing Director, Niall MacCarthy, said, “We are amazed at the support from the public. Over the past week, people have rallied to ensure Cork Airport made the final three and we are delighted to have topped the poll in round one.

“However, there is still more work to be done. We are now asking everyone to take part in the live vote, as a win will be a major boost to the region, and to Ireland as a whole. This will provide greater route choice for those flying from Cork Airport while also being of benefit to the economy through inbound tourism.”

To have your say for Cork, take part in the live vote during the 60 minute window from 2pm today.