Cork 9-year-old undergoes limb lengthening surgery after she begged not to be small anymore

Lisa Walsh's daughter Keeva was diagnosed with Achondroplasia, a form of dwarfism, when she was born almost ten years ago.

In an emotional interview with Ryan Tubridy this morning Lisa told Ryan of her and her husband Paul's reaction when they were told of her diagnosis and what their daughter is going through now.

I had the darkest thoughts... we said oh my god, what kind of life will she have... when I heard the words I instantly thought of the worst things like that you could possibly think of, that she was never going to fit in, she'd be mocked, she'd be sneered at

Now nine years of age, Keeva is 103cm which is equal to the average height of a four year old.

Two years ago Lisa heard of limb lengthening surgery when growth hormones were not an option.

During a consultation with surgeon Connor Green in Cappagh National Orthopaedic Hospital, he decided the best way to show her where the scars were going to be was to draw them on her.

This world may not fit you but I will make you fit in it

- he said to her.

After the meeting she decided against it as she was ‘too scared’ but a year changed her mind again and told her mum she didn’t want to be small anymore.

She is now going through the limb lengthening process which involves a magnetic rod system sitting on top of her thigh - over the next 50 days, Keeva will have her limbs lengthened by a millimeter a day, she will then have an extra 4 or 5 inches of length.

Her mother, Lisa gave a special shout out to Keeva's physio, Liz and nurse, Lisa.

Only for them we would have not have gotten through this week. They are amazing and stayed with her through it all. I’m forever grateful for them

In February, Keeva is scheduled in for work on her lower leg which will involve wearing frames, both tibia and fibia have to be lengthened.

Lisa recently started a blog 'My Small Wonder' to share their journey.