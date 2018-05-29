Corgi racing is about to become your favourite adrenaline sport

While the weekend saw high-octane action in the form of the Indy 500, the Monaco Grand Prix and the Champions League final, none could compete with the Corgi Nationals.

According to ESPN Esports associate editor Sean Morrison, who attended the inaugural event, anyone in Southern California with a corgi could sign up for the regionals, while the winners attended the nationals at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, California.

The light-hearted event took place on the infield area of the race track, but the corgis did a good job of upstaging the horses by the look of it.

Everyone’s talking about the #Indy500 but I’m at the real big event of the day: Corgi Nationals. pic.twitter.com/zoVQNnl0FE — Sean Morrison (@sean_morrison) May 27, 2018

Unrelenting sporting theatre, there, and it only continued.

1st Annual Socal Corgi Nationals!! you are all winners in my eyes little doggies pic.twitter.com/dZwE64bl7O — S A K U R A (@earthangeII) May 28, 2018

The eventual winner was Roi, although judging by the amount of fun these pooches had together, they’re all winners.

the hard part was trying to catch the babies afterwards pic.twitter.com/Ctt9HgNIok — S A K U R A (@earthangeII) May 28, 2018

Tune in next year to see if Roi can retain his title.

- Press Association