Cop buys hot dog for a homeless man and warms hearts with his act of kindness

An American policeman has been praised for his compassion after he was pictured buying a hot dog for a homeless man.

According to Jonathan Allen, who posted the image on Facebook, the man had been going through rubbish bins looking for food before the Salt Lake City officer spotted him.

Allen praised the cop, who he identified as Detective Overton, in his post, saying: “The officer saw him in need and went outside: ‘Hey dude! Let me get you a dog’.”

He added: “Thanks for extending this friendly act of kindness to less fortunate citizens of Salt Lake City. It was humbling.

“We need more compassionate people in law enforcement like yourself.”

In response, Salt Lake City Police Department thanks Detective Overman for his actions at a branch of Utah hot dog chain J Dawgs.

“We are proud of our officers and the compassionate service they offer our community everyday,” the department said.

And citizens seemed equally impressed.

Now THAT is serving and protecting 👍👏😊 — goat (@urfren_goat) October 9, 2018

Christine Cowan Burke wrote on Facebook: “Thanks for making such a kind gesture in such a crazy world, Detective!”

Kristi Pence added: “This is amazing what a big heart he has.”

- Press Association