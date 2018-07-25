Cool off with this video of Billy the bear having a bath

In the baking heat of a dry summer, most of us are yearning for a nice cold dip.

If large tubs of cold water aren’t available to you though, why not experience the joy through a video – meet Billy the bear.

Billy’s swim provided some much-needed cooling at his home in Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens in Florida, where temperatures have been upwards of 30C (86F) in July.

According to local news outlet News4Jax, the North American black bear arrived at the zoo in October last year as an eight-month-old orphan after being raised as a pet in Immokalee.

Although found running wild, Billy’s upbringing means he is too used to humans to be released into the wild permanently.

Instead, Billy shares his enclosure with Betsy, a slightly older female black bear who, according to the zoo, had appeared suited to having a companion despite the species’ usual solitary existence.

- Press Association