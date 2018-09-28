Conor McGregor donated €10,000 to 5-year-old Irish boy for life-changing surgery

Back to Discover Home

Conor McGregor has donated €10,000 to a 5-year-old Irish boy who’s awaiting life-changing surgery.

Bryan Buckley, known as Bru, was diagnosed with Sepsis last year, which has since left him with an NG tube in his nose and unable to eat or walk.

Mum, Grainne has been trying to raise money via a GoFundMe to help her son “get private care and the help he deserves”.

Before today, the fundraising account, which was set up in July of last year, had raised just over €3,000 out of their €10,000 goal.

That was until McGregor made a donation to the sum of their total goal.

Although the MMA fighter intended to remain anonymous, Grainne took to Twitter to thank the star.

“We are forever grateful. I will never forget what u have done for my boy u truly are a legend,” she wrote.

Bryan's GoFund Me
By Anna O'Donoghue

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in #Discover