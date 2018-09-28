Conor McGregor donated €10,000 to 5-year-old Irish boy for life-changing surgery

Conor McGregor has donated €10,000 to a 5-year-old Irish boy who’s awaiting life-changing surgery.

Bryan Buckley, known as Bru, was diagnosed with Sepsis last year, which has since left him with an NG tube in his nose and unable to eat or walk.

Why can’t I walk since I was in temple street hospital last year, none of the doctors will tell my mammy @HSELive pic.twitter.com/KQQZWDTQVL — Grainne McCullough (@GrainneMcCullou) May 28, 2018

Mum, Grainne has been trying to raise money via a GoFundMe to help her son “get private care and the help he deserves”.

Before today, the fundraising account, which was set up in July of last year, had raised just over €3,000 out of their €10,000 goal.

That was until McGregor made a donation to the sum of their total goal.

Although the MMA fighter intended to remain anonymous, Grainne took to Twitter to thank the star.

@TheNotoriousMMA we are forever grateful 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 I will never forget what u have done for my boy u truly are a legend 💖💖💖💖💖💖💖 pic.twitter.com/Gryz5wWOti — Grainne McCullough (@GrainneMcCullou) September 27, 2018

“We are forever grateful. I will never forget what u have done for my boy u truly are a legend,” she wrote.

Bryan's GoFund Me