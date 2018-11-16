Conor McGregor, Bono and Leo Varadkar in the Jungle? It's what the people want

The Irish public has shared who they want to see in the 'I'm A Celebrity...' jungle this year - and who they would most like to see 'bushtuckered'.

The top three celebrities that Irish people would most like to see in the Australian Jungle are UFC motormouth Conor McGregor, U2 frontman Bono and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

Imagine those late-night conversations...

Also selected were top comedian Tommy Tiernan, Hollywood funnyman Chris O’Dowd and, surprisingly, DUP leader Arlene Foster, according to a national poll conducted for leading lottery betting company Lottoland.

Former Northern Irish First Minister Arlene Foster get her biggest vote from the over 55 age group and the Connaught/Ulster region, who also gave a big vote to Boyle man Chris O’Dowd.

Conor McGregor saw much of his vote coming from the 35-54 age group, with the Millennial vote going to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

"It’s perhaps no surprise, that the Irish public picked such a potent mix of personalities to parachute into the Jungle to face their fears and maybe to shake things up a bit in the current line-up of minor celebrities," said Lottoland's Graham Ross.

"Clearly Conor McGregor isn’t short of confidence or a bit of incendiary banter so he’d be an expensive but pretty explosive arrival on set.

As for Arlene Foster, it’s hard not to feel like her popularity in the poll might be more driven by a desire to see her munch her way through a few Jungle delicacies than anything else.