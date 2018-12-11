Confused police dog gets used to wearing new snow boots in adorable video

A police dog in South Dakota, USA, has had a hard time adjusting to one aspect of the winter season: snow boots.

Jary, from Rapid City Police Department, was fitted with special snow shoes for the first time, with his attempts to run around and clumsily interact with handlers captured in a hilarious video.

Posting the adorable film to Facebook, the police department said: “It’s cold out there, which means making sure all our officers are equipped for the chilly weather; even the furry ones!”

The video reached more than four million views on Facebook from Jary’s fans.

The police department said: “Looks like K9 Jary’s new snow boots are going to take some getting used to.”

Jary will have to adjust to the new boots quite quickly, as temperatures in the South Dakota region are expected to fall to minus 9C (15.8F) this week.

