Comparison, hyperbole and poetry: Leaving students react to English Paper one

By Kyle Lehane

Leaving Cert students tackled English Paper one this morning.

As usual the exam was looking for students’ opinion instead of prepared answers and one curve ball was thrown in particular when students were asked to rely on poetry that they've studied and apply it to a particular question.

With that in mind we took to Twitter to find out what the students themselves had to say.

Some didn’t perform as well as they had hoped.

While others were a lot happier.

Some even used the opportunity to express their creativity.

For some humour was the only way to cope.

The exam was also a time for reflection.

One student seemed happy overall ... well kind of.

Students are now left to prepare for paper two tomorrow and after today's events it is anyone's guess what will come up.
