Comparison, hyperbole and poetry: Leaving students react to English Paper one

By Kyle Lehane

Leaving Cert students tackled English Paper one this morning.

As usual the exam was looking for students’ opinion instead of prepared answers and one curve ball was thrown in particular when students were asked to rely on poetry that they've studied and apply it to a particular question.

With that in mind we took to Twitter to find out what the students themselves had to say.

English Paper 1 with a sneaky Paper 2 question on it. Hmmm.#leavingcert pic.twitter.com/5D2FwlcRIL — Stephen Byrne (@stephenbyrne) June 6, 2018

Some didn’t perform as well as they had hoped.

Update: my short story was significantly worse than Dís #leavingcert — Kate (@Kate_Murphy_) June 6, 2018

While others were a lot happier.

That english paper was too nice😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 #leavingcert — Eimear💋 (@eimearpc) June 6, 2018

Some even used the opportunity to express their creativity.

never thought i'd quote "pull like a dog" on my leaving cert english paper #LeavingCert — conor o donoghue (@CodConor) June 6, 2018

For some humour was the only way to cope.

Do you ever sit in an exam and it’s so horrible but all you can think of is “haha the memes of this are gonna be class later”..That was me for the whole 3 hours of English Paper 1 #LeavingCert — megg (@medgeyy) June 6, 2018

The exam was also a time for reflection.

Happy 9 year anniversary of someone in Louth handing out the wrong LC English paper and 115,000 of us having to come in on a Saturday to do an exam after having dramatic and elaborate meltdowns #LeavingCert #stillshook — Abigail Daisy Woods (@Abi_Daisy) June 6, 2018

One student seemed happy overall ... well kind of.

My English paper one der now #LeavingCert pic.twitter.com/ztNQXKWjDe — Daniel Flanagan (@danielmflanagan) June 6, 2018

Students are now left to prepare for paper two tomorrow and after today's events it is anyone's guess what will come up.