Commentator falls off chair as Boston Red Sox claim dramatic play-off win

It was a big moment for the Boston Red Sox as they clung on to a dramatic 8-6 victory at the Houston Astros to put themselves a game away from the World Series.

And such was the excitement that veteran commentator Joe Castiglione literally fell out of his chair as Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi made the catch that sealed the win.

The radio broadcaster called the play, saying: “Did he make the catch? He did! He got it,” before a thud could be heard on the microphone.

“I just went head over heels in my chair,” he said to explain the pause.

Baseball fans were absolutely loving the passion.

Castiglione, 71, is something of a Red Sox institution having called the team’s games since the early 1980s.

The win put the Red Sox 3-1 up in the best-of-seven American League Championship Series against the Astros, with the winners going on to face either the Los Angeles Dodgers or the Milwaukee Brewers in the World Series.- Press Association

