Coming to Netflix in May: Here are some titles you won't want to miss
The warm weather is starting to set in, but that doesn't mean it's going to be sunny and bright.
If you're going to be stuck inside over the summer due to the rain, you might as well have something decent to watch.
As always, Netflix has your back.
NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES
The Rain
May 5
Dear White People
[May 5
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: Tina Fey
May 4
Fauda
May 24
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
May 30
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: Howard Stern
May 31
NETFLIX FILM
Anon
May 4
The Kissing Booth
May 11
Ibiza
May 25
NETFLIX ORIGINAL DOCUMENTARIES
End Game
May 4
Evil Genius: The True Story Of America's Most Diabolical Bank Heist
May 11
Explained
May 23
NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES FOR KIDS
Kong: King Of The Apes
May 4
The Who Was? Show
May 11
Trollhunters
May 25
WEEKLY SERIES
Riverdale - Season Two FInale
May 17
Designated Survivor - Season Two Finale
May 25
Rupaul's Drag Race - Season 10
New Episodes Fridays
