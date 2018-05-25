Comedian Des Bishop is offering to do airport runs for those coming #hometovote

Comedian Des Bishop has taken to his social media platforms to offer lifts to Irish citizens who traveled home to vote.

Last night he tweeted offering his services to anyone that needs transport on this very important referendum day.

He just needs to be back in time for his gig at 8:30 pm in Naul, Dublin.

I am in Dublin all day tomorrow for anyone #hometovote that needs a lift to get to where you need to. Just need to be back in the Naul by 8:30pm. Airport pick ups are fine. #voteyes — Des Bishop 毕瀚生 (@Desbishop) May 24, 2018

His offer has been widely received and so far he's already booked in for two airport runs collecting voters traveling from Germany and Amsterdam.

Bishop will make his first run from Dublin airport terminal one to Hueston Station and the city centre at 11:30 am and will return to the airport for his second run at 2:30.

Hope everyone is getting where you need to get to vote. If anyone needs a lift I will be picking people up at the airport at 11:30ish (term 1) and dropping in City Centre. Back picking up at airport at 2:30ish. Let me know! #voteyes #motorvoter #votermotor #hometovote — Des Bishop 毕瀚生 (@Desbishop) May 25, 2018

The 42-year-old did the same during the same-sex marriage referendum in 2015.

“If anyone is feeling lazy and hasn't voted in Dublin I will give you a lift to the polling station right now,” he tweeted at the time.

Well @BigDoyler16 took the lift. Just waiting for him while he votes yes! pic.twitter.com/kNi6IxDGs4 — Des Bishop 毕瀚生 (@Desbishop) May 22, 2015

The polls close at 10 pm.