College gymnast goes viral with mesmerising perfect 10 routine

A college gymnast has set the internet alight with a stunning floor routine that earned her a perfect 10.

Katelyn Ohashi, of the University of California, Los Angeles, pulled out the incredible routine on Saturday at the 2019 Collegiate Challenge.

A 🔟 isn't enough for this floor routine by @katelyn_ohashi. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/pqUzl7AlUA — UCLA Gymnastics (@uclagymnastics) January 13, 2019

The routine, which took in songs by Earth, Wind And Fire, Michael Jackson and the Jackson Five, wowed not only the judges but also social media.

The video of the routine posted by UCLA Gymnastics had amassed more than 12 million views by Monday morning and 21-year-old Ohashi had made a number of high profile fans, including United States Senator Kamala Harris and Brooklyn Nine Nine star Chelsea Peretti.

Note to self: Go to a UCLA gymnastics meet

pic.twitter.com/nrwXtjmBVN — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 13, 2019

why did i cry https://t.co/W6fHgnJa7g — Chelsea Peretti (@chelseaperetti) January 13, 2019

This isn’t Ohashi’s first brush with viral fame.

Last year another Michael Jackson-themed routine, which included a moonwalk in the middle, also took the internet by storm.

Before that, the young Ohashi was on track to become one of the biggest names in her sport.

She was performing at elite level, beating Simone Biles to win the American Cup in 2013, before being hit by injury which affected her ability to compete and in 2015 she made the switch to college gymnastics.

You can hear more about her story here.

- Press Association