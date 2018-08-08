Cocoa Brown have introduced tan mitt for the 'man in your life'

Anyone who applies fake tan knows that tanning your back continues to prove difficult, and although there has been a few apparatus’ invented to try and combat this over the years, boyfriends/dads/best friends always tend to get roped in.

“Will you do tan on my back?”

There’s only one problem, tan mitts are not made in larger sizes … until now.

Irish tanning brand Cocoa Brown have introduced the ‘Man Mitt’ - a velvet tanning thumb mitt larger in size compared to regular tanning applicators.

Posting the new product on Instagram, the brand captioned: “This gorgeous black tanning mitt lets your man apply tan smoothly and evenly for a beautiful streak-free finish, while the inner waterproof foam lining keeps his hands protected from any staining”

Let the Christmas shopping commence.

By Anna O'Donoghue

