Coach Kavanagh offers free self defence classes to women in light of 'horrific attack'

John Kavanagh has announced today that he is offering free self-defence classes for women from this weekend.

Announcing the news on Instagram, Conor McGregor's coach said that the new initiative has been introduced in light of the “horrific attack in Dublin”.

“We feel the need to do something to give women a fighting chance,” he said.

The BJJ classes, in association with Straight Blast Gym, begins this Saturday at 11 am and will be on-going at the same time every weekend, so participants don’t need to worry if they missed the first classes, they can “start any time”.

The gym will also allow women to watch the class before taking part.

“Feel free to drop in and watch one if you're considering taking it up. Also, this class is free to any girls from any other clubs that want to supplement their training”.

The classes’ coach, Jaqueline Almeida also took to her Instagram to say that the class is “free to any levels and also to any girls from other clubs that want to supplement their training”

“I’ll be happy to coach you!”