Clerys reel in their 165 years with Christmas window display

There's nothing we love more than twinkling lights and pretty Christmas-themed doorways and big stores such as Clerys in Dublin's city centre do Christmas right.

Clerys Christmas window display.

Each year we wait in anticipation for the revealing of the big stores' Christmas displays and Clerys reveal is something quite special.

Celebrating the 165-year history of the Iconic Department Store, Clerys has opted for a Reeling in the Years-themed window display, dedicating a section of window for each decade.

Acquired in October of this year, the Clerys 2018 Christmas window display takes people on a trip down memory lane as the display documents ‘Clerys Through the Ages’.

Looking back at some of the most iconic decades since the opening of the building, the display intends to invoke some Christmas nostalgia long associated with the property.

The new owners are very excited about launching the next chapter of the building with the revival of the Christmas windows being the first step in their journey towards the regeneration of this property and their commitment to the area.

Commenting on the project, Derek McGrath from Core Capital said:

“The re-development of Clerys is a fantastic project and we are excited about the future of the iconic property and its unique and historic location. We are receiving fantastic feedback from potential domestic and international tenants and expect to be on site, commencing construction works in early 2019.

We look forward to restoring Clerys to its place as a landmark attraction in Dublin and we recognise and respect the history of the building over the past 165 years. Bringing back the Christmas windows is just the beginning.

Clerys was acquired in October 2018 by a partnership between Dublin based Oakmount and Core Capital, and pan European real estate investment managers, Europa Capital.

