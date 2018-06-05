Cleaning products in mini marathon goodie bag leaves some unimpressed

Some of the participants in this year's VHI Women's Mini Marathon were less than pleased with some items in this year's goodie bag.

Participants at the starting line of this year's VHI Women's Mini Marathon. Pic: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Each year, those taking part in the annual mini marathon in Dublin receive a free goodie bag which is filled with product samples, coupons and various other things.

This year, the bag included samples of a laundry detergent and a dishwasher tablet and Twitter users were quick to let organisers know how they felt about the inclusion of cleaning products.

A week after we #Repealedthe8th - the most momentous act for equality and freedom in the history of the state, #VHIWMM thought this was appropriate for the goodie bag. Not impressed #VHIMiniMarathon, not impressed. pic.twitter.com/QXZS6p38Fj — Gaye Edwards 💛💚💜 (@BrennanGaye) June 3, 2018

#VhiWMM What every woman wants in their goodie bag TUT TUT not impressed pic.twitter.com/IzNqArufsS — Annette Butler (@nettybutler) June 3, 2018

Run a race, then get home quick to do a wash and load the dishwasher. Some of the contents from the #VHIWMM Goodie Bag #getbackinthekitchen pic.twitter.com/B5EjZYhBIs — Catherine Lane (@catsielane) June 3, 2018

Looking forward to the day when #VHIWMM goodie bag is full of chocolate, condoms, holiday vouchers, free massages, affordable child care, mortgage payments ... — Siobhan Lydon (@SiobhanLydon) June 4, 2018

#VHIWMM goodie bag was a step back 100 years! pic.twitter.com/QW48lhBeGM — Cathy 🐾 (@IamCathyAnnG) June 4, 2018

Wonderful day in Dublin raising money for Clonmel Cancer Care centre. Every T-shirt tells a story 💜. Not sure about the dishwasher tab and detergent in goodie bag tho..🤔 #VHIWMM pic.twitter.com/SH4lOu4m1g — Sinead Breen (@Mizfitz77) June 3, 2018

Although, not everyone had a problem and felt that perhaps some people were overreacting.

People run, they sweat, they need to wash their clothes, oh look a handy freebie from a goodie bag!

Maybe not the best freebie but sweet & gentle jesus nothing to be getting your knickers in a twist over! The permanently offended strike again..... 🙄 #VHIMiniMarathon #VHIWMM — Lollipop Jones (@fussmuch) June 4, 2018

The people getting their running shorts in a twist about the #VHIWMM goodie bag really need to get a grip. What did you want - a hammer & nails? Men use cleaning products too anyway! — Geraldine Banks (@GMBanks) June 4, 2018

If the participants in the #VHIWMM are offended by the dishwasher tablets in their goodie bags, I'll happily take them off their hands as I am a feminist but also broke and I like free stuff. — Lindsay (@linzer_c) June 4, 2018

Following the criticism online, the race organisers released a statement saying that they understood the concerns that had been raised by some women and that they would listen to and take on board the feedback that they received.

The statement clarified that the sponsors of the event do not have a say in what contents are included in the race bag.

It said that they received positive feedback "from the majority of the 30,000 women who took part in the event".

This year's event saw 30,000 runners, joggers and walkers take on the 10km mini marathon to raise money for their chosen charities.

The race was won by Cork Olympian, Lizzie Lee, with a time of 34 minutes and 18 seconds.

Massive congratulations to @LizzieLeevale for winning the 2018 women's mini marathon in a fantastic time of 34m18 seconds pic.twitter.com/4fY7DW6xmY — VhiWMM (@VhiWMM) June 3, 2018

Absolutely thrilled with the win today. My baby girl is 361 days old today and this win was a big post baby bucket list one for me. Well done to everyone who crossed the finish line in warm and humid conditions. Superb event @VhiWMM 👏👏👏 #doesmysmilelookbiginthis https://t.co/miMmqwTLn7 — Lizzie Lee (@LizzieLeevale) June 3, 2018

Congrats once again to all who took part!

Digital Desk