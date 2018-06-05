Cleaning products in mini marathon goodie bag leaves some unimpressed

Some of the participants in this year's VHI Women's Mini Marathon were less than pleased with some items in this year's goodie bag.

Participants at the starting line of this year's VHI Women's Mini Marathon. Pic: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Each year, those taking part in the annual mini marathon in Dublin receive a free goodie bag which is filled with product samples, coupons and various other things.

This year, the bag included samples of a laundry detergent and a dishwasher tablet and Twitter users were quick to let organisers know how they felt about the inclusion of cleaning products.

Although, not everyone had a problem and felt that perhaps some people were overreacting.

Following the criticism online, the race organisers released a statement saying that they understood the concerns that had been raised by some women and that they would listen to and take on board the feedback that they received.

The statement clarified that the sponsors of the event do not have a say in what contents are included in the race bag.

It said that they received positive feedback "from the majority of the 30,000 women who took part in the event".

This year's event saw 30,000 runners, joggers and walkers take on the 10km mini marathon to raise money for their chosen charities.

The race was won by Cork Olympian, Lizzie Lee, with a time of 34 minutes and 18 seconds.

Congrats once again to all who took part!

