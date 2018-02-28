Cities in snow: What some of Europe’s biggest cities look like under a blanket of powder

In case you haven’t left your house in the past couple of days, or are currently soaking up the rays on a beach somewhere, you’ll be well aware that many European cities are currently covered in snow.

Thanks to the so-called ‘Beast from the East’, yesterday we were hit by extreme flurries of snow, and we’ve woken up to everything completely covered by the white stuff.

It’s Nalas first official time being in the snow and she’s absolutely obsessed & is still barking at the door to be let out for the 4th time this morning! 😂❄️🌨 I cant get over how cute her little snowy face is! pic.twitter.com/D49KaNOqQc — Zoella (@Zoella) February 27, 2018

While this weather is undoubtedly disruptive and causing travel chaos, there is one good thing about it – it looks absolutely magical. It has managed to turn even the greyest car park into a veritable winter wonderland.

Here are some of our favourite cities under a carpet of snow – because let’s face it, it’s often more fun looking at pictures of snow than experiencing the cold first-hand.

London

(Tony Hicks/AP)

In many of London’s parks right now, you wouldn’t even realise you were in the middle of a busy metropolis. Instead, the snow makes everything seem pretty serene (unless, of course, you were battling with your commute this morning).

(Tony Hicks/AP)

Spare a thought for the poor owners of houseboats – as many of the canals had partially frozen over; navigating the waters will no doubt be incredibly tricky.

(Victoria Jones/PA)

Dublin

(Brian Lawless/PA)

No doubt children are loving the sub-zero temperatures in Dublin, as most of the schools are closed today.

Heavy snowfall overnight meant people woke up to 5-10cm on the ground today, which is pretty prime for snowmen-making if you ask us.

(Brian Lawless/PA)

However, the Beast from the East doesn’t show much sign of abating for poor Dubliners, and the Met Éireann has put a red alert in place and warns snowfall might reach 25cm by Thursday.

Edinburgh

(Jane Barlow/PA)

No doubt sports fans aren’t enjoying the weather in Edinburgh, as snow has caused all three Scottish Premiership games tonight to be postponed.

Stuck on @CalSleeper outside Edinburgh. Whiteout through the window and it’s snowing through the joints INSIDE the carriages. #snow pic.twitter.com/M5jyDoS3oO — Mary Duffy (@marybduffy) February 28, 2018

In fact, the cold was so intense many people were stuck on the Caledonian Sleeper outside the capital, with one poor traveller posting pictures on Twitter of how the snow had actually made its way into the carriage.

Which way now? • A black and white man, with his black and white dog, in a black and whiteout Edinburgh… • • • #bnw.focus_on#bnw_captures#bnw_creatives#bnw_city#bnw_greatshots#bnw_fanatics#bnw#blackandwhiteisworththefight#moodygrams#bnw_planet#bnw_rose#bnw_legit#bnw_just#bnw_life#bnw_of_the_world#bnw_addicted#loves_united_bnw#bnwscotland#everything_bnw_#bnw_society#pocket_bnw#bw_artistic#bnw_drama#bw_perfect#bwmasters#amateurs_bnw#bnwmood#bnwglobe#bnw_greatshots#bnw_one A post shared by Scott Pryde (@scottjamespryde) on Feb 27, 2018 at 10:27am PST

Rome

(Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

The Romans really weren’t prepared for this weather, as this is the first time the city has seen snow in six years.

(Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

The situation has been so extreme, the Italian army was even called in to help clear the streets.

(Trisha Thomas/AP)

However, this didn’t stop some nuns having fun, who were seen throwing snowballs in front of a basilica.

Moscow

While Moscow isn’t exactly a stranger to weather like this, the city still looks pretty magical in the snow.

Tourist boats have been specially designed for winter, so river cruises have continued to sail through the frozen Moskva River like it’s no problem.

(Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

You might think you’re cold, but temperatures dipped to -14C in Moscow and -22C at night, making the UK feel positively toasty in comparison.