Cinderella and Prince Charming to strut the boards at Cork's Everyman panto
What makes Christmas the most wonderful time of the year?
Is it the giving of gifts? The twinkling of fairy lights? The high spirited festive music?
Maybe it's all of these things but for us, and many people living in Cork, it's the Christmas panto at the Everyman Theatre.
From December 1, CADA Performing Arts Academy will be bringing to life the magical tale of Cinderella - with the classic Rebel County twists of course.
For 24 years CADA has been entertaining Cork families and this year they're returning with a hilarious script, fresh ideas, and even more magic, music and colour.
Directed and produced by Catherine Mahon-Buckley the Everyman panto is guaranteed to entertain the whole family with heaps of audience participation and the funniest of jokes.
Tickets are on sale from €28 with a group rate for a family of four at €100 or Wonderful Wednesday (December 5, 12, and 19) at €20.
Tickets and information available from www.everymancork.com
Cast
- Zoe Talbot as Cinderella
- Ross Macleod as Prince Charming
- Jimmy Brockie as Buttons
- Ciarán Bermingham as Fairy Godmother
- Fionula Linehan & Michael Sands as Germoline and Chlorine
- Michael Ryan as Baron
- Michael Greene as Dandini
- April Kelly Hackett as Spirit of Gooseland, and many, many more
