Christmas FM raises over €400k for Temple Street Children's Hospital

The hugely popular festive radio station Christmas FM has raised over €400,000 for Temple Street Children's Hospital, which will be used to give the gift of life to over 1,000 sick children.

The total sum of €404,551 is set to go towards the purchase of new state-of-the-art lifesaving equipment such as incubators and ventilator for the hospital.

This brings the overall funds that the radio station has raised for charities since its inception in 2008 to almost €2m.

Denise Fitzgerald, chief executive of Temples Street Foundation complimented the goodwill and generosity of individuals, families, companies and communities across the country and thanked Christmas FM for their support.

“The goodwill and generosity of individuals, families, companies and communities up and down the country is hugely uplifting and will bring real and lasting difference to sick children in our critical care wards.

On behalf of all of us here in Temple Street, I would like to thank the team in Christmas FM for choosing us to be part of this very special campaign, as well as each and every person who donated to support the hospital over the festive season.

“On behalf of the staff and families in Temple Street, we thank you all and wish you a happy and healthy 2019.”

Christmas FM is funded through sponsorship and is ran by over 100 on-air volunteers each year.

The station has previously supported charities such as Sightsavers, Barnardos, ISPCC, Simon, Make-A-Wish Ireland and Focus Ireland.