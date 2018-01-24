Chris O’Dowd and Dawn O’Porter visit cat café to mark birthday and anniversary

Writer and broadcaster Dawn O’Porter marked her birthday in a purr-fect way yesterday.

O’Porter turned 39, and her husband, Irish actor Chris O’Dowd, brought her to a cat café.

She clearly didn’t need much purr-suasion as she says it is a yearly tradition for the couple, who also mark a shared anniversary of their own on the same day.

"This guy. Who brings me to the cat cafe every year for my birthday and pretends it’s all for me," she wrote, sharing a photo of O’Dowd on Instagram.

"We met nine years ago today. In cat years that’s a lifetime and I wouldn’t have spent it with anyone else."

The couple married in 2012 and since welcomed two sons, Art and Valentine. Dawn, who was born in Scotland, changed her surname from Porter to O’Porter after their wedding.

She shared some other mew-ments from her birthday celebrations on social media, including a selfie with one of the cats.

I loved today. A post shared by Dawn O'Porter (@hotpatooties) on Jan 23, 2018 at 11:37pm PST

O’Porter also shared a photo of a be-mews-ed looking O’Dowd beside a cat wearing a bow tie.

Captions please. A post shared by Dawn O'Porter (@hotpatooties) on Jan 23, 2018 at 11:38pm PST

What a paw-some couple.