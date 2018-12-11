Chris O'Dowd played ukulele with a school choir at Dublin Airport

One of Ireland's finest acting exports has endeared himself to a younger generation by helping them with some carol singing.

Picture: Dublin Airpot via Facebook

Dublin Airport posted pictures of Chris O'Dowd joining in on the festivities with Rush & Lusk Educate Together National School.

The school group were singing in Terminal 1 when the Roscommon native went to give them a hand.

The airport wrote on social media: "O’Dowd who was arriving at Terminal 1 spotted the choir singing Christmas carols and joined in their performance of Jingle Bells.

"They even gave him a ukulele to play."

Legend.

From December 10 until Christmas Eve, Dublin Airport will host more than 1,600 performers from 40 schools, choirs and musical groups to entertain passengers in both terminals.

"We have been arranging our Christmas entertainment calendar since September and we are delighted to present our biggest musical schedule ever," said Vincent Harrison, Dublin Airport Managing Director

"The outpouring of joy and happiness in the Arrivals Halls in both terminals makes Dublin Airport a truly special place at Christmas."

