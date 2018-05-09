Chocolate spillage forces road closure in west Poland

Drivers in Poland found themselves in a chocolate mess today after a tanker carrying liquid chocolate overturned on a road connecting the city of Poznan to Warsaw.

All four lanes of the road were covered in chocolate after a lorry carrying the confectionary crashed into the central reservation in the west of the country, overturning and spilling its load over several kilometres.

The lorry lay across the road, obstructing lanes in both directions.

A local firefighter told reporters that it will take several hours to clear, as "once it hardens, chocolate's worse than snow."

The driver of the lorry, believed to be in his sixties, has been treated for minor injuries.

