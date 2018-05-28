Children asked to help create special vestments to present to Pope Francis

Children have been asked to help create a special set of vestments to present to Pope Francis when he visits this summer.

Youngsters have been invited to enter a competition to design the garment, organised by the Catholic charity World Missions Ireland.

The pontiff will spend two days in Ireland during the World Meeting of Families from August 21-26.

Julieann Moran, national secretary for World Missions Ireland, said: “Pope Francis is a person who truly embraces creativity.

“We’ve seen this time and time again, especially when he invites young people to dream big and not to be afraid.

“Such beautiful encouragement to offer young people.”

She said art was a universal way for all children to express their uniqueness and creativity.

“This is why the vestments will be such a meaningful gift.

“They’ll celebrate not only his time in Ireland, but also the creativity and uniqueness of girls and boys across our country.”

- Press Association